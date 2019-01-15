NPFL: Plateau United gets heavy fine, banished over crowd violence

Related News

The League Management Company have come hard on former Nigeria League champions, Plateau United, for the crowd violence that greeted their opening game of the season.

The LMC in a statement on Tuesday said Plateau United were charged for breaching the Framework and Rules of the NPFL during their Match Day 1 game vs FC Ifeanyiubah in Jos on Sunday.

Plateau United failed to provide adequate security for match officials leading to some of its supporters and unidentified persons assaulting the referees after the match.

Plateau United further breached the rules when some of its supporters threw objects and projectiles at the match officials as they attempted to leave the pitch after the game.

Some of Plateau United supporters encroached onto the field of play after the match thereby breaching the league’s framework and rules.

A fine of N1 million was imposed on Plateau United for failing to provide adequate security.

Plateau United will also pay N1m being N250,000 each to the assaulted match officials as compensation plus any additional expenses for their treatment.

Plateau United will also pay a N1m each for throwing objects onto the field of play, encroachment after the match and bringing the league into disrepute.

Plateau United will play its next three home matches at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

Plateau United shall forfeit three points from their accrued points should they breach similar league rules in the course of this season.

Plateau United are also required within seven days to identify and ensure the apprehension and prosecution by relevant security agencies of one Attahiru Babayo named by the match officials for leading the assault.

Failure to ensure that Attahiru Babayo and other culprits are apprehended and prosecuted will lead to Plateau United paying a fine of N25,000 per day until the culprits are brought to book.

Plateau United has 48 hours from date of notice to accept or appeal the sanctions.