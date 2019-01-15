Petr Cech set to retire from football

Related News

Legendary goalkeeper, Petr Cech, has announced that he will be retiring from professional football at the end of the season.

The Arsenal goalkeeper, who will be 37 in May, released a brief statement on social media confirming the news.

The statement reads: “This is my 20th season as a professional player and it has been 20 years since I signed my first professional contract, so it feels like the right time to announce that I will retire at the end of the season.

“Having played 15 years in the Premier League, and won every single trophy possible, I feel like I have achieved everything I set out to achieve. I will continue to work hard at Arsenal to hopefully win one more trophy this season, then I am looking forward to seeing what life holds for me off the pitch.”

Cech first arrived in England in 2004, and has gone on to make more than 600 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal, playing along with some Nigerians including John Mikel Obi and Alex Iwobi.

His last hope for a final trophy is the FA Cup, and to win it Arsenal will have to navigate the fourth-round challenge of Manchester United at the end of this month.

Cech has won the competition five times in all, once with Arsenal.

It is with Chelsea that Cech had the moments of his career, as far as winning silverware was concerned.

While with the Blues, Cech won four Premier League titles, three League Cups along with the Champions League trophy and the Europa League.

Cech will retire with a Premier League record to his name for keeping clean sheets: he has kept 202 thus far, 33 more than closest challenger David James.