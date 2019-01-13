NPFL: Enyimba, Kano Pillars win, Akwa United suffer home defeat

Related News

Action has finally resumed in the Nigeria Professional Football League and the opening day produced all shades of results.

In Aba, Enyimba got off to a bright start as they beat MFM FC 2-0 to stake claim to the number position in Group A of the now abridged NPFL.

Kwara United and Sunshine Stars ended their game in Ilorin 1-1.

The other games from the group did not hold as they have been postponed by the League organisers.

In Group B, El-Kanemi Warriors caused a stir as they recorded the first away win of the season; beating Akwa United 1-0 in Uyo on Sunday.

In Kano, Pillars got off to winning start as they pipped visiting Heartland FC by a lone goal.

Sunday Chinedu’s 16th-minute goal was enough for Pillars to get maximum points on the opening day of action in the league.

Elsewhere, Nasarawa United pipped Abia Warriors 1-0 in Lafia while reports suggested that there was crowd trouble in Jos following the barren draw between Plateau United and FC Ifeanyiubah.



NPFL Results

Kwara United 1 Sunshine Stars 1

(Seun Olulayo 68 OG , Franklin Sasere 45+1‘)

Enyimba 2 MFM FC 0

(Nelson Ogbonnaya 13, Abdulrahman Bashir 54)

Nasarawa United 1 Abia Warriors 0

(Abdullahi Abubakar 20)

Kano Pillars 1 Heartland FC 0

(Sunday Chinedu 16)

Akwa United 0 El Kanemi Warriors 1

(Ba’akaka Azikoro 90+4‘)

Plateau United 0 FC Ifeanyiubah 0