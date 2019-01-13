EPL: De Gea helps Manchester United beat Tottenham

Related News

David De Gea gave a man-of-the-match performance on Sunday to help Manchester United secure a lone goal victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Sunday’s result made it six wins from six games under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and it was some sort of revenge accomplished for the Red Devils who were humiliated 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier in the season at Old Trafford.

It was Marcus Rashford that scored the only goal of the game; benefiting for superb assist from Paul Pogba

Though Rashford scored the only goal of the game, it was David de Gea who proved to be the hero for the United.

The Spanish goalkeeper made as much 11 saves to keep Spurs at bay as the hosts were made to rue a plethora of missed chances, squandering the opportunity to move above Manchester City into second place in the process.

The only top-flight league match in which David de Gea has made more saves than he did versus Tottenham Hotspur today (11) was against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2017 (14)

Manchester United were eight points behind Arsenal when Ole Gunnar Solskjær became their caretaker manager on December 19th but are now level on 41 points with the Gunners.