Tottenham vs Man. United: Pochettino, Solksjaer set to prove credentials

Related News

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is Manchester United’s interim manager while Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s manager, is widely expected to become United boss in the summer. When the two face off for the first time on Sunday at Wembley, more proof will be laid bare on which of these two managers truly merits the Old Trafford post in the summer.

In their first meeting of the season last August, Jose Mourinho paid the price of being too open and Spurs took advantage by scoring thrice. On Sunday, United have to take the measured approach because Spurs have so far shown enough energy to press teams into making mistakes.

Despite the presence of Paul Pogba in United’s ranks, Tottenham have a squad worth $947 million compared to United’s $889 million and that is because the worth of players like Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, and Kane have continually improved with Pochettino’s coaching.

Three duels to watch

Moussa Sissoko v Paul Pogba

The unsung hero of Tottenham’s season so far has to be Sissoko, who after two underwhelming seasons is finally looking like the player Spurs bought from Newcastle for £30 million. Directly in his path is the rejuvenated Pogba, who has been United’s best player since Solksjaer took over. Ostensibly freed from the shackles that Jose Mourinho laid on him, the World Cup winner is playing closer to the opponent’s box and his four goals in December is a testament to the damage he can cause Spurs on Sunday.

Toby Alderweireld v Marcus Rashford

Solksjaer has said Rashford can rival Harry Kane in the consistency of performance and number of goals scored and on Sunday, he will be up against hard-as-nails Belgian defender Alderweireld, who is one of the reasons Spurs have only conceded 21 goals in 21 league games.

Harry Kane v Victor Lindelof

Harry Kane is not the conventional striker – potent with both feet, very strong and dangerous in the air, Kane is the complete package which means Lindelof must have his wits about him to keep the striker in check. Solkjaer must ensure Spurs are not successful in creating one-on-one situations for Kane to face off against Lindelof.

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-W-L-W]; Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Mon 27/08/18 PRL Man. Utd 0 – 3 Tottenham

Sat 21/04/18 FAC Man. Utd 2 – 1 Tottenham

Wed 31/01/18 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Man. Utd

Sat 28/10/17 PRL Man. Utd 1 – 0 Tottenham

Sun 14/05/17 PRL Tottenham 2 – 1 Man. Utd

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Man. Utd

Probable XIs

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Eriksen, Winks, Sissoko; Alli, Son, Kane

Man. United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Martial, Rashford