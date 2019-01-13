Tottenham vs Man. United: Pochettino, Solksjaer set to prove credentials

Manchester United and Tottenham logo's used to illustrate the story.
Manchester United and Tottenham logo's used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: GOOL24.NET]

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is Manchester United’s interim manager while Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham’s manager, is widely expected to become United boss in the summer. When the two face off for the first time on Sunday at Wembley, more proof will be laid bare on which of these two managers truly merits the Old Trafford post in the summer.

In their first meeting of the season last August, Jose Mourinho paid the price of being too open and Spurs took advantage by scoring thrice. On Sunday, United have to take the measured approach because Spurs have so far shown enough energy to press teams into making mistakes.

Despite the presence of Paul Pogba in United’s ranks, Tottenham have a squad worth $947 million compared to United’s $889 million and that is because the worth of players like Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, and Kane have continually improved with Pochettino’s coaching.

 

Three duels to watch

Moussa Sissoko v Paul Pogba

The unsung hero of Tottenham’s season so far has to be Sissoko, who after two underwhelming seasons is finally looking like the player Spurs bought from Newcastle for £30 million. Directly in his path is the rejuvenated Pogba, who has been United’s best player since Solksjaer took over. Ostensibly freed from the shackles that Jose Mourinho laid on him, the World Cup winner is playing closer to the opponent’s box and his four goals in December is a testament to the damage he can cause Spurs on Sunday.

 

Toby Alderweireld v Marcus Rashford

Solksjaer has said Rashford can rival Harry Kane in the consistency of performance and number of goals scored and on Sunday, he will be up against hard-as-nails Belgian defender Alderweireld, who is one of the reasons Spurs have only conceded 21 goals in 21 league games.

Harry Kane v Victor Lindelof

Harry Kane is not the conventional striker – potent with both feet, very strong and dangerous in the air, Kane is the complete package which means Lindelof must have his wits about him to keep the striker in check. Solkjaer must ensure Spurs are not successful in creating one-on-one situations for Kane to face off against Lindelof.

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-W-L-W]; Man. Utd [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Mon    27/08/18         PRL      Man. Utd       0 – 3    Tottenham

Sat      21/04/18         FAC     Man. Utd       2 – 1    Tottenham

Wed   31/01/18         PRL      Tottenham    2 – 0    Man. Utd

Sat      28/10/17         PRL      Man. Utd       1 – 0    Tottenham

Sun     14/05/17         PRL      Tottenham    2 – 1    Man. Utd

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Man. Utd

Probable XIs

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Eriksen, Winks, Sissoko; Alli, Son, Kane

Man. United: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw; Matic, Herrera, Pogba; Lingard, Martial, Rashford

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.