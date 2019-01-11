Transfer News: Fabregas leaves Chelsea

Cesc Fabregas has ended his four and a half years stint with Chelsea.
The Spanish midfielder has completed his move to Monaco.
It is understood that Fabregas will move to Monaco without a fee for now, as Chelsea will be paid via bonuses depending on the midfield maestro’s performances.
The 31-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year-deal with the principality club, with it hoped he will play a key role in helping the 2017 Ligue 1 champions avoid relegation.
He will reunite with former Arsenal team-mate and close friend Thierry Henry at Stade Louis II, with the Gunners’ all-time top goalscorer taking his first steps in management after Leonardo Jardim was sacked in October.
“It is a great pleasure to join AS Monaco, a new project for me,” Fabregas said in a statement.
Fabregas while with Chelsea helped the west London outfit win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup.
Tunde Eludini
