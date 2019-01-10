League Cup: Man City wins 9-0 in semi-final clash

Gabriel Jesus celebrate goal.
Gabriel Jesus celebrate goal.

Manchester City made it 16 goals in two games on Wednesday night as they pummelled League One side, Burton Albion, 9-0, in the first leg of their semi-final League Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium.

On Sunday, City had handed a 7-0 defeat to Championship side Rotherham in the FA Cup and they showed four days after that they still had more goals with the big win over Burton who currently are 51 places below them in the English football pyramid.

City showed no mercy to their opponents from the blast of the whistle as they opened the scoring through Kevin De Bruyne within five minutes.

It took until the 30th minute for the hosts to add to that, but they scored seven times in the space of 40 minutes either side of half time with Gabriel Jesus helping himself to four of those, while Oleksandr Zinchenko, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker joined him on the score sheet.

Riyad Mahrez then put the icing on the cake; scoring seven minutes from time as Pep Guardiola equalled his biggest ever win as a manager.

According to Opta Stats, Manchester City are the first English league side to score at least seven goals in consecutive games in all competitions since Don Revie’s Leeds United back in October 1967.

Also, Burton Albion’s 9-0 defeat is the heaviest League Cup defeat by any side since Liverpool beat Fulham 10-0 back in September 1986, and is the largest ever margin of defeat in the semi-final of the competition.

