Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by Wolves

Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton

Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup in England by fellow Premier League side, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 at Molineux on Monday making it the second time in three seasons that Liverpool will be ousted by Wolverhampton.

Wolves had won four of their previous six FA Cup ties against Liverpool and they showed they know how to handle the Reds with another win on Monday night.

Ruben Neves struck what proved to be the winning goal 10 minutes into the second half after Divock Origi had initially given Liverpool a lifeline, cancelling out Raul Jimenez’s goal.

Liverpool had to bring on 16-year-old defender, Ki-Jana Hoever, early on due to Dejan Lovren’s injury.

In the end, Jurgen Klopp’s men could not find a way past Wolverhampton, hence they have now suffered back-to-back defeats following last week’s loss at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the fourth-round draws have been conducted with the pick of the bunch being the Arsenal vs Manchester United all-Premier League clash at the Emirates.

FA Cup: Fourth Round Fixtures

Swansea vs Gillingham

Wimbledon vs West Ham

Shrewsbury/Stoke vs Wolves

Millwall vs Everton

Brighton vs West Brom

Bristol City vs Bolton

Accrington vs Derby/Southampton

Doncaster vs Oldham

Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday/Luton

Newcastle/Blackburn vs Watford

Middlesbrough vs Newport

Man City vs Burnley

Barnet vs Brentford

Portsmouth vs QPR

Arsenal vs Man Utd

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

