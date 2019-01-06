La Liga: Real Madrid fumble again, lose to Real Sociedad

Related News

Real Madrid have been an epitome of inconsistency lately and that was the case again on Sunday night as they suffered a shock 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad in their La Liga fixture at the Bernabeu.

Sociedad, who had lost their previous four games and had to hire a new coach, shot into an early lead from the penalty spot through Willian Jose.

After Lucas Vazquez was dismissed for two yellow cards, the visitors eventually wrapped up the points thanks to a late second from Ruben Pardo as they smiled away with their first ever win at Bernabeu in fifteen years.

The result leaves Real Madrid in fifth place in the standings, while Sociedad are now in 12th position after Imanol Alguacil marked the start of his second spell in charge of the club with a famous win.

Before Sunday’s loss, Real Madrid had also been forced to a 2-2 draw in their away tie against Villareal on Thursday.

In all, the home defeat against Real Sociedad is the sixth loss in the league this season for Real Madrid.