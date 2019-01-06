FA Cup: Iheanacho crashes out with Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho and his Leicester City teammates have been sent packing from this season’s FA Cup in England.

A shock 2-1 loss to League Two side Newport on Sunday meant an early exit for the Foxes.

Despite getting 90 minutes of action, Iheanacho fired blanks for Leicester City and many fans are calling for his head after another lethargic performance.

Padraig Amond’s 85th-minute penalty fired Newport into the fourth round as 2-1 winners after Mark Albrighton was guilty of a needless handball in the area.

The penalty came just three minutes after Rachid Ghezzal had levelled for Leicester, who had trailed since Newport’s well-worked opener, which was headed in by Jamille Matt from Robbie Willmott’s cross after just 10 minutes.

As it is customary with FA Cup games, another shock result was recorded as Oldham dumped Premier League strugglers Fulham out; beating 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

At the Etihad Stadium, it was completely different affair as Manchester City put up a ruthless display; thrashing Rotherham United 7-0.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi aside getting the thorough beating from Pep Guardiola’s men was also unlucky to have scored an own goal.

On his part, another Nigerian player, Isaac Success was successful with Watford as the Hornets cruised into the FA Cup Fourth Round following their 2-0 win over Woking.

Sunday FA Cup Results

Fulham 1 – 2 Oldham Athletic

Manchester City 7 – 0 Rotherham United

Millwall 2 – 1 Hull City

Preston North End 1 – 3 Doncaster Rovers

Queens Park Rangers 2 – 1 Leeds United

Sheffield United 0 – 1 Barnet

Woking 0 – 2 Watford

Newport County 2 – 1 Leicester City

