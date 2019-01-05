FA Cup: Lukaku Seals Victory For Man United, Leon Balogun Progresses With Brighton

Romelu Lukaku goal
Romelu Lukaku goal

Manchester United on Saturday continued their fine form under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they safely booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup courtesy of a 2-0 win over Reading at Old Trafford.

Before Saturday’s outing, the Red Devils had recorded four wins on the bounce in the Premier League and with first-half goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku, United were cruising yet again.

However, it was not the best of performances from the Red Devils as Reading surprisingly ended the match with more shots and more possession than the 12-time FA Cup champions.

In some of the other decided FA Cup Third Round ties, Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun played all 90 minutes as his team Brighton beat AFC Bournemouth 3-1 away from home.

In West Brom and Burnley did enough to get 1-0 wins over Wigan and Barnsley respectively.

However, the games between Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town, as well as Shrewsbury Town and Stoke City, ended in stalemates.

FA Cup Results

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley 1 – 0 Barnsley

Manchester United 2 – 0 Reading

Sheffield Wednesday 0 – 0 Luton Town

Shrewsbury Town 1 – 1 Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion 1 – 0 Wigan Athletic

West Ham United 2 – 0 Birmingham City

