Transfer Update: Mikel club-less as Ambrose nears EPL move

Related News

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, is currently without a club after cancelling his contract with Chinese Super League club, Tianjin Teda.

In an interview with Tianjin TV Sports New Vision program, the 31-year-old said: ”I broke the contract with the club, which means I will leave Teda.

“As for my next stop, I am not sure yet, maybe I will return to Europe, maybe stay in China.”

Tianjin Teda finished 14th in the just completed season, escaping relegation by a better goals difference to Odion Ighalo’s Changchun Yatai.

Ambrose’s Move To Cardiff Edges Closer

2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning Super Eagles defender, Efe Ambrose, may soon be strutting his stuff in the English Premier League after Sky Sports reported that:

“Defender Efe Ambrose has invoked a clause in his contract to leave Hibs after turning down an improved three-year deal at the Edinburgh club.

“Ambrose, who helped Hibernian win promotion in 2017, is reportedly interesting Cardiff.”

The 30-year-old played for Celtic for five years before moving to Hibernian FC in 2017, where he made 69 league appearances and scored three goals.

He last featured for the Eagles in the 1-0 loss to Egypt on March 29, 2016.

Umar Returns To Roma After Disappointing Rangers’ Spell

After appearing for just 13 minutes in the Scottish Premiership all season, Umar Sadiq returned to Italy to rejoin Roma.

The one-year loan deal signed last August would now have to be cancelled.

Alfredo Morales has been the main striker for Steven Gerrard’s side and the Olympic bronze-winning forward would have to look for another loan move to get minutes for the rest of the 2018/19 European football season.

Rangers were his fourth loan spell from Roma – having previously played at Bologna, Torino, and in the Dutch Eredivisie with NAC Breda.