Simon Chukwueze stars as Villareal, Madrid share spoils

Related News

Nigerian forward, Simon Chukwueze, played all 90 minutes as Villareal and Real Madrid played a 2-2 draw.

Sani Carzola scored an early goal for the host before Real scored twice in the first half to take the lead. Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane scored for Real.

Carzola then scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute to secure a point for the hosts.

Although 19-year-old Chukwueze was not on the scoresheet, he provided the assist for Carzola’s first goal and constantly terrorised the defence of the European champions.