Simon Chukwueze stars as Villareal, Madrid share spoils

Nigerian forward, Simon Chukwueze, played all 90 minutes as Villareal and Real Madrid played a 2-2 draw.
Sani Carzola scored an early goal for the host before Real scored twice in the first half to take the lead. Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane scored for Real.
Carzola then scored the equaliser in the 82nd minute to secure a point for the hosts.
Although 19-year-old Chukwueze was not on the scoresheet, he provided the assist for Carzola’s first goal and constantly terrorised the defence of the European champions.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter: @tundeyeludini
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.