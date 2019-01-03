EPL: Manchester City end Liverpool’s Unbeaten Run

Manchester City have handed the first league defeat of the season to Liverpool as they piped the Reds 2-1 in a keenly contested game on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium.
The victory recorded by Pep Guardiola’s men has also helped them close the gap at the top of the table to just four points.
The top-of-the-table showdown was played at a frantic pace from start to finish as champions City faced the prospect of falling as much as 10 points adrift of the previously unbeaten league leaders.
Indeed, Liverpool were looking invincible having won their last nine top-flight outings heading into Thursday’s match.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s men were demystified when Sergio Aguero shot City in front shortly before halftime.
Liverpool fought back and levelled things up through Roberto Firmino and would have been much happier with a draw than their hosts.
However, Leroy Sane produced a pinpoint finish with less than 20 minutes remaining to hand City a crucial three points in the title race as they moved back into second place above Tottenham Hotspur.
