Ahmed Musa scores two goals for Saudi club

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has started 2019 on a blazing note.

After enjoying a good outing in 2018, the fleet-footed winger has continued to make the headlines in Saudi Arabia for his club, Al Nassr.

On Thursday, Musa scored two goals as his team, Al Nassr, romped to a 6-0 win over Al Jndal in one of the King Cup ties.

While Musa scored a brace, his teammate, Abdulrazak Hamdallah was the star performer, scoring a hattrick with Joliano scoring the last goal in the big win.

Musa, since arriving Saudi Arabia from English club, Leicester City, has been a big hit in the oil-rich country.

After the match, he expressed great delight on how he has set the tone for 2019 and also praised his team-mates.

Good to start the year with a goal🔥🔥🔥! We keep working hard still the end of the season. Well done Mates 💪🙏👍💛💙 pic.twitter.com/rMUNup5wSV — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 3, 2019

Musa wrote on his twitter handle: “Good to start the year with a goal! We keep working hard still the end of the season. Well done Mates”.