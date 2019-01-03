EPL Round-Up: Lukaku, Rashford extend Man United’s winning streak

Related News

After being held to a barren draw in the first half at St. James Park, goals from substitute Romelu Lukaku and in-form Marcus Rashford in the second 45 minutes helped Manchester United to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Lukaku scored with his first touch of the game in the 64th minute, then Alexis Sanchez added a classy assist for Rashford to wrap up the victory.

The two goals ensured that United have now clinched the fourth win in as many games under the interim manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Solskjaer now joins United’s iconic former leader Busby as the only other manager in the club’s proud history to have started his career with four wins.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea wasted a chance to cement their place in the Premier League’s top four as a superb display from Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn gave his struggling side a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

Maurizio Sarri’s team remain in fourth place, but they are now just three points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Wolverhampton failed to build on their away win over Tottenham as they were beaten at home by Crystal Palace.

Late goals from Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic from the penalty spot gave Crystal Palace a crucial 2-0 away win.

There was a thriller at the Vitality Stadium where Watford and AFC Bournemouth played out a 3-3 draw.

Nigeria international, Isaac Success was only handed a cameo role in that game; coming in the 90th minute for Gerard Deulofeu.

Premier League Results

AFC Bournemouth 3 – 3 Watford FC

Chelsea FC 0 – 0 Southampton FC

Huddersfield Town 1 – 2 Burnley FC

West Ham United 2 – 2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United 0 – 2 Manchester United