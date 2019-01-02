Chelsea sign 20-year-old Pulisic

Related News

Chelsea Football Club have started transactions in the January transfer window and have announced that their first catch his talented youngster, Christian Pulisic.

The Blues confirmed that they and German side, Borussia Dortmund, have agreed on terms for the permanent transfer of Pulisic.

Chelsea on their official website on Wednesday said Pulisic will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Dortmund before linking up with them ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Pulisic who is just 20-year-old is widely considered as one of the brightest talents in world football presently

The USA international, who plays as a right winger, or on the left or behind a striker said on Wednesday that he is proud to see his move to Chelsea see the light of the day.

“In summer I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League. It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world-class players.’ Pulisic told the Chelsea official website.

On her part, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are delighted to have signed one of Europe’s most sought-after young players. Christian has shown his quality during a fantastic spell in Germany and at just 20, we believe he has the potential to become an important Chelsea player for many years to come. We look forward to welcoming him to Stamford Bridge in the summer and wish him and Dortmund every success for the remainder of the season.”

It is expected that Chelsea will be making some more signings in the days ahead as well as sell some other players in the winter transfer window.

Top on the list of those set for Chelsea exits includes Nigeria’s Victor Moses who has been liked to fellow London clubs like Crystal Palace and Fulham, and Cesc Fabregas who several reports indicate is on the verge of joining Ligue 1 side Monaco.