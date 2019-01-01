EPL: Arsenal start 2019 with big win

Related News

After the humiliating defeat at Anfield last time out against Liverpool, London club Arsenal have returned to winning ways.

The gunners romped to a 4-1 win in their New Year’s Day clash with Fulham at the Emirates Stadium.

Granit Xhaka’s opener against the run of play gave the Gunners another rare half-time lead; just the second time this season in the top flight.

A second goal followed early in the second period through Alexandre Lacazette, but Fulham dragged themselves back into the game thanks to substitute, Aboubakar Kamara’s close-range finish.

The Gunners pulled away with a couple of late strikes, though, with Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang condemning Fulham to a 13th defeat of the season and lifting Arsenal to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, enjoyed 83 minutes of action before making way for his compatriot Bukayo Saka.

In the other New Year time, Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates returned to winning ways as they beat Everton 1—0 at the Goodison Park.

The Foxes had suffered a shock home defeat in their last outing at home against Cardiff City.

While Ndidi enjoyed 90 minutes of action, Kelechi Iheanacho was not even in the Matchday squad for Leicester City.