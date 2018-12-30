EPL: Pogba shines as Manchester United win again

Related News

Paul Pogba on Sunday inspired Manchester United to a 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Pogba for the second time in five days scored twice as Manchester United continued their resurgence under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder has since been getting encomiums for his displays.

A former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, on his twitter handle wrote: Extremely pleased for Paul Pogba & Man. United in general at this demonstration of world class football: Build up,defense and in finishing,Pogba’s been just brilliant the last 3 games. happy 4 D lad!!”

Extremely pleased for Paul Pogba & Man. United in general at this demonstration of world class football: Build up,defense and in finishing,Pogba's been just brilliant the last 3 games. happy 4 D lad!! pic.twitter.com/4JXH6LNqf6 — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) December 30, 2018

With four goals and three assists, December 2018 has been Paul Pogba’s best ever month for league goal involvements in his top-flight career according to Opta Stats.

An English football legend, Garry Lineker, was also full of praises for Pogba as he wrote on his twitter handle: “Magnificent performance from @paulpogba in this game. Not only has his passing been divine but he looks a constant threat now that the shackles are off this @ManUtd side.”

United’s revival since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho has been phenomenal.

A third consecutive victory keeps United eight points adrift of Chelsea in the fight for a top-four finish.

Marcus Rashford also shone as the England international’s stunning run and cross teed up Pogba’s opener before he scored United’s third.

Nathan Ake pulled a goal back for Bournemouth just before half-time, but Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to round off the scoring before Eric Bailly was shown a late red card to leave United to finish with 10 men.

Next up for United is a trip to Newcastle United on January 2, while Bournemouth will attempt to return to winning ways when they welcome Watford on the same night.

Meanwhile in the other Premier League games played on Sunday, Chelsea and Manchester City secured away wins over Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

Sunday EPL Results

Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Chelsea

Burnley 2 – 0 West Ham United

Southampton 1 – 3 Manchester City

Manchester United 4 – 1 AFC Bournemouth