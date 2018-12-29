EPL Round Up: Super Eagles stars end 2018 with defeats

Related News

Three Super Eagles Stars were in action for their clubs in the English Premier League on Saturday and they all suffered losses.

The duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City and were surprisingly beaten 0-1 at home by Cardiff City.

While Nididi was on for 90 minutes, Iheanacho was drafted in the second half to replace Jamie Vardy but neither could save the Foxes.

It was worse for Iwobi as the Gunners were pummeled 5-1 by title chasers Liverpool.

The Reds stormed back from a goal behind to chalk up a ninth successive Premier League victory which takes them nine points clear at the top of the table. Tottenham Hotspur fell to defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

Iwobi got the assist as Arsenal took the lead after only 11 minutes but from then on it was all about Liverpool and within four minutes they had turned things around courtesy of a quick fire brace from.

For Arsenal, it was another embarrassing defeat away to a top-six rival as they were swept aside by the rampaging Reds, leaving them still two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League football.

For the other game with some Nigerian interest, Leon Balogun was not in action but his team Brighton got a lone goal win over Everton.

Isaac Success’ Watford also battled to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.