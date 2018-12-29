EPL Round Up: Super Eagles stars end 2018 with defeats

Three Super Eagles Stars were in action for their clubs in the English Premier League on Saturday and they all suffered losses.

The duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City and were surprisingly beaten 0-1 at home by Cardiff City.

While Nididi was on for 90 minutes, Iheanacho was drafted in the second half to replace Jamie Vardy but neither could save the Foxes.

It was worse for Iwobi as the Gunners were pummeled 5-1 by title chasers Liverpool.

The Reds stormed back from a goal behind to chalk up a ninth successive Premier League victory which takes them nine points clear at the top of the table. Tottenham Hotspur fell to defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the day.

Iwobi got the assist as Arsenal took the lead after only 11 minutes but from then on it was all about Liverpool and within four minutes they had turned things around courtesy of a quick fire brace from.

For Arsenal, it was another embarrassing defeat away to a top-six rival as they were swept aside by the rampaging Reds, leaving them still two points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea in the race for Champions League football.

For the other game with some Nigerian interest, Leon Balogun was not in action but his team Brighton got a lone goal win over Everton.

Isaac Success’ Watford also battled to a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Tunde Eludini

Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter@tundeyeludini

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.