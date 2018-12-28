CAF Champions League: Nigeria’s Lobi Stars get tough draw

Nigeria’s sole campaigner in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars, have been handed a seemingly tough draw in the group stage of the competition.
At the draw ceremony conducted on Friday, the Nigeria’s flag bearer housed in Group A were pitched against the 2016 and 2017 champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.
The Markurdi-based team will also be facing Horoya of Guinea.
Lobi, who qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time since the year 2000, defeated Gor Mahia of Kenya in the last round of the competition.
Meanwhile, Rangers International of Nigeria have been drawn against Lesotho Premier League champion, Bantu FC, in the playoff stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Bantu FC will host the Flying Antelopes on January 11, 2019, while the second leg is scheduled a week later in Enugu.
CAF Champions League (Full Draw)
Group A
Lobi Stars
ASEC Mimosas
Sundowns
Wydad Casablanca
Group B
FC Platinum
Orlando Pirates
Horoya
Group C
Ismaily CS
Constantine
Club Africain
Group D
JS Saoura
Simba SC
AS Vita Club