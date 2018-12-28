CAF Champions League: Nigeria’s Lobi Stars get tough draw

lobi
Lobi Stars football team

Nigeria’s sole campaigner in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars, have been handed a seemingly tough draw in the group stage of the competition.

At the draw ceremony conducted on Friday, the Nigeria’s flag bearer housed in Group A were pitched against the 2016 and 2017 champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

The Markurdi-based team will also be facing Horoya of Guinea.

Lobi, who qualified for the group stage of the competition for the first time since the year 2000, defeated Gor Mahia of Kenya in the last round of the competition.

Meanwhile, Rangers International of Nigeria have been drawn against Lesotho Premier League champion, Bantu FC, in the playoff stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Bantu FC will host the Flying Antelopes on January 11, 2019, while the second leg is scheduled a week later in Enugu.

CAF Champions League (Full Draw)

Group A

Lobi Stars

ASEC Mimosas

Sundowns

Wydad Casablanca

Group B

FC Platinum

Orlando Pirates

Horoya

Group C

Ismaily CS

Constantine

Club Africain

Group D

JS Saoura

Simba SC

AS Vita Club

Tunde Eludini

Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter@tundeyeludini

