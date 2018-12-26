EPL: Man City lose again as Liverpool extend lead

Related News

The English Premier League champions, Manchester City, lost their third match in four games as they were defeated by Leicester City on Wednesday.

City scored first through Bernado Silva before Marc Albrighton equalised and Ricardo Pereira scored the winning goal. Fabian Delph was sent off for the champions in the 89th minute.

The loss means City drop to the third position on the table, seven behind league leaders, Liverpool.

Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi, was in action from start to finish as the Foxes secured the big win over Pep Guardiola’s men. Kelechi Iheanacho was, however, missing in action

In other matches played on Wednesday, Liverpool secured a comfortable 4-0 home win over Newcastle United.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United continued their resurgence under their new caretaker manager as they beat Huddersfield Town 3-1. Paul Pogba scored two goals for United in the Boxing Day clash.

Elsewhere Tottenham Hotspur continued their blistering form with a 5-0 demolition of AFC Bournemouth at home.

Everton also secured a big away win as they trounced Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor.

While there were goals to savour in the other Boxing day games, the Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City tie ended in a barren draw.