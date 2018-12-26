EPL: Man City lose again as Liverpool extend lead

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. [Photo credit: Liverpool FC]
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. [Photo credit: Liverpool FC]

The English Premier League champions, Manchester City, lost their third match in four games as they were defeated by Leicester City on Wednesday.

City scored first through Bernado Silva before Marc Albrighton equalised and Ricardo Pereira scored the winning goal. Fabian Delph was sent off for the champions in the 89th minute.

The loss means City drop to the third position on the table, seven behind league leaders, Liverpool.

Super Eagles star, Wilfred Ndidi, was in action from start to finish as the Foxes secured the big win over Pep Guardiola’s men. Kelechi Iheanacho was, however, missing in action

In other matches played on Wednesday, Liverpool secured a comfortable 4-0 home win over Newcastle United.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United continued their resurgence under their new caretaker manager as they beat Huddersfield Town 3-1. Paul Pogba scored two goals for United in the Boxing Day clash.

Elsewhere Tottenham Hotspur continued their blistering form with a 5-0 demolition of AFC Bournemouth at home.

Everton also secured a big away win as they trounced Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor.

While there were goals to savour in the other Boxing day games, the Crystal Palace vs Cardiff City tie ended in a barren draw.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Tunde Eludini

Tunde Eludini is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Nigeria where he studied International Relations. He is a Senior Correspondent coordinating the sports section for PREMIUM TIMES. Twitter@tundeyeludini

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.