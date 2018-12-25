Four top matches to watch on Boxing Day

Related News

Watford v Chelsea @Vicarage Road @8:30pm on Dec.26

Watford have roared back after a blip while their opponents on Boxing Day, Chelsea, have lost three of their last six EPL matches and will be tested against the Hornets on Boxing Day.

Though the Blues have a good Boxing Day record – they have not lost any of their last 13 EPL matches played.

Maurizio Sarri described his team as one “in mental confusion” after they conceded to Leicester and this could mean a recall for Olivier Giroud from the start against a physical Watford side.

Roberto Pereyra scored the fourth goal in a 4-1 win over Chelsea last February but believes Sarri’s Chelsea will be tougher to beat.

“They have more intensity and possession in midfield. It will be a very tough game for us.”

Current Form: Watford [W-W-D-L-L]; Chelsea [L-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

Mon 05/02/18 PRL Watford 4 – 1 Chelsea

Sat 21/10/17 PRL Chelsea 4 – 2 Watford

Mon 15/05/17 PRL Chelsea 4 – 3 Watford

Sat 20/08/16 PRL Watford 1 – 2 Chelsea

Wed 03/02/16 PRL Watford 0 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Watford 1-2 Chelsea

Manchester City team pose for team photo

Leicester v Man. City @King Power Stadium @4pm on Dec. 26

These two were the protagonists in the two shock results last weekend.

Leicester City went away to Chelsea and won 1-0 while Pep Guardiola’s side, against all expectations, lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola needs Kevin de Bruyne in top form to replace the metronome passing of the injured David Silva while Fernandinho may also miss out at the King Power. David Silva’s vision and range of passing were missed against Palace and Guardiola acknowledged the fact to his club’s website.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve trained. I’ve had a lot at Barca and Bayern but he’s on that list.”

For Leicester, the win at Stamford Bridge lifted a load off Claude Puel’s shoulders but another victory against the defending champions will give him a new lease of life. Jaime Vardy may have to be rested for this one.

Current Form: Leicester [W-L-L-L-D]; Man. City [L-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

Tue 18/12/18 LEC Leicester 1 – 1 Man. City

Sat 10/02/18 PRL Man. City 5 – 1 Leicester

Tue 19/12/17 LEC Leicester 1 – 1 Man. City

Sat 18/11/17 PRL Leicester 0 – 2 Man. City

Sat 13/05/17 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Leicester

Prediction: Leicester 1-4 Man. City

Inter Milan squad

Inter Milan v Napoli @San Siro @8:30pm on Dec.26

Both Inter and Napoli cannot afford a loss in chasing down Juventus and a draw would not really do any of them any favours.

Between Napoli and Juventus is an eight-point gap and between Inter and Napoli is also an eight-point gap.

Napoli manager, Carlo Ancelotti, will hope his front pair of Dries Martens and Lorenzo Insigne is sufficiently motivated to end personal droughts at the San Siro. Mertens hasn’t scored at San Siro in while Insigne has scored only once in 11 visits.

For Inter, Luciano Spalletti has squad issues with Radja Nainggolan suspended and fined while bigger European sides are winking at Mauro Icardi and their visitors on Boxing Day have a great record against the Nerazzurri, losing just once in 11 previous meetings.

Current Form: Inter Milan [D-W-D-L-D]; Napoli [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

Sun 11/03/18 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 Napoli

Sat 21/10/17 SEA Napoli 0 – 0 Inter Milan

Sun 30/04/17 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

Fri 02/12/16 SEA Napoli 3 – 0 Inter Milan

Sat 16/04/16 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 0 Napoli

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Napoli

Juventus team after a pre-season friendly

Atalanta v Juventus @Stadio Atleti Azzurri @3pm on Dec.26

Can anyone stop Juventus from cruising to an eighth consecutive Serie A title? At the moment, it does not look like it. But if any team will try, it will be Gian-Piero Gasperini’s team.

Atalanta have scored 13 goals in eight home league matches and conceded just five though Juventus are yet to lose in the league this season whilst conceding just four goals in eight away matches.

Atalanta’s task has been made tougher with Rafael Toloi and Jose Luis Palomino, missing due to suspensions. Juve have won their last two matches with single goals and another clean sheet at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo will guarantee another away win.

Current Form: Atalanta [L-W-W-L-W]; Juventus [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 14/03/18 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 Atalanta

Wed 28/02/18 COI Juventus 1 – 0 Atalanta

Tue 30/01/18 COI Atalanta 0 – 1 Juventus

Sun 01/10/17 SEA Atalanta 2 – 2 Juventus

Fri 28/04/17 SEA Atalanta 2 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: Atalanta 2-3 Juventus