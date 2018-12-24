Watch Iwobi, Kalu, Onyekuru, other Nigerian players score in Europe

Related News

Alex Iwobi seals Arsenal win

The Nigerian has been favoured with more minutes this season under Unai Emery and though he has had a hand in seven goals in the league – he has been told he needs to score more. He heeded this advice on Saturday when he came on as a substitute and scored the third goal against Burnley.

Iwobi came on for Alexandre Lacazette in the 79th minute and scored in the first minute of added time. It was his second league goal after the one he scored against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season. Arsenal are fifth on the league table, tied with Chelsea on 37 points.

Kalu helps Bordeaux to a point

Samuel Kalu was on for all 90 minutes as Bordeaux were held 1-1 by visiting Amiens at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique on Sunday. The 21-year-old’s season has been disrupted by injuries but he scored his second league goal in the 22nd minute through a header.

The home side was unable to hold on to the lead and surrendered the equaliser three minutes from full time. It was Kalu’s ninth league start of the 2018/19 season. Bordeaux are 12th on the league table with 22 points after 17 matches.

Onyekuru rescues Gala with a brace

It was proving a tough night for Galatasaray on Sunday against visiting Sivasspor until Henry Onyekuru rose to the occasion with a brace to help the defending league champions to a 4-2 win.

It was his 13th start for Gala in a season that has not gone the way they might have hoped – they are currently fifth on the table, six points off Istanbul Basaksehir. Onyekuru scored his fifth and sixth league goals in the 51st and 69th minutes. His first goal was given by VAR after the assistant had initially ruled it out for offside but his second was a well-placed side-foot past the goalkeeper.

Nwakaeme adds gloss to Trabzonspor win

Anthony Nwakaeme scored for the second consecutive league match on Sunday to help Trabzonspor to a 4-1 win over visiting Rizespor. The one-cap Super Eagle scored in the third minute of added time – his fourth in eight matches after joining from Hapoel Beer Sheva in the summer. Nwakaeme also set up the third goal for Hugo Rodallega in the 79th minute before adding his.

Aminu Umar scored Rizespor’s consolation on 84 minutes – latching on to a through ball and squeezing the ball past the goalkeeper from an almost impossible angle.

There was, however, bad news for the Nigerian as his teammate, Ogenyi Onazi, tore cruciate ligaments that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Trabzonspor are second on the league table with 29 points while Rizespor sit bottom of the pile.