CAF Champions League: Lobi Stars advance into group stage

Nigeria’ sole flag bearers in the CAF Champions League, Lobi Stars have advanced into the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Two late goals scored barely 20 minutes to the end of the game played at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu gave Lobi Stars a 2-0 win over hard fighting Kenyan champions, Gor Mahia.

Though Lobi Stars had lost the first leg 3-1, Saturday’s 2-0 win ensured that they progressed via the away goals’ rule.

Sikiru Alimi got the all-important goal that ensured that Lobi Stars will get a chance to rub shoulders with Africa’s biggest team in the CAF Champions League.