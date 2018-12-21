Four Matches To Watch: Rangers battle USM, Juve host Roma

Related News

Enugu Rangers v USM Bel Abbes @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on December 23

Gbenga Ogunbote has fashioned a Rangers side that is not easy to beat, shown over their last three continental matches, from which they won two and drew one – conceding one goal in that sequence.

But a 0-0 away result can become an albatross if the away side, USM Bel Abbes nicks the first goal. The North Africans are famed for their ability to get good results away from home, Rangers will need to be decisive and ensure they get that first goal.

Current Form: Rangers [D-W-W]; USM Abbes [D-L-W]

Head to head

15/12/18 CCC USM Bel Abbes 0 – 0 Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 3-1 USM Bel Abbes

Lobi Stars v Gor Mahia @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on December 22

All Lobi Stars need is a 2-0 result to overturn the 3-1 first leg loss to Gor Mahia.

Apart from the less than average treatment of the Nigerians in Kenya, the Solomon Ogbeide-led team must ensure the Nigeria Professional Football League’s coefficient for performance in CAF competitions is not further degraded.

Current Form: Lobi Stars [L-W-L]; Gor Mahia [W-W-L]

Head to head

Sun 16/12/18 CCL Gor Mahia 3 – 1 Lobi Stars

Prediction: Lobi Stars 3-0 Gor Mahia

Everton v Tottenham @Goodison Park @5pm on December 23

Everton manager, Marco Silva, needs a big scalp to take his players to that next level his appointment promised and Tottenham, the visitors this weekend, have been on a roller coaster of high-tension matches.

Will this be where their intensity drops?

Mauricio Pochettino is further bothered by injuries to players like Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier, who just had his appendix removed.

Though his management has ensured Spurs have not been left behind, but, will he be distracted by Manchester United’s winks in his direction?

Current Form: Everton [L-D-D-L-W]; Tottenham [W-W-D-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 13/01/18 PRL Tottenham 4 – 0 Everton

Sat 09/09/17 PRL Everton 0 – 3 Tottenham

Sun 05/03/17 PRL Tottenham 3 – 2 Everton

Sat 13/08/16 PRL Everton 1 – 1 Tottenham

Sun 03/01/16 PRL Everton 1 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Everton 3-1 Tottenham

Juventus v AS Roma @Allianz Stadium @8:30pm on December 2

FILE: Juventus won their match against Bologna while Napoli drew (Photo Credit: NDTV Sport)

This is a match between the most consistent team in Serie A, Juventus, against the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde side in AS Roma. Even the Roma board is confused as to what to do with Eusebio Di Francesco.

The major challenge for Roma is that they have to be perfect because Juve has shown it can win matches without playing to its optimum. Roma’s aim, and the prayers of all the other Serie A teams will be with them, is to slow down the defending champions while they inch closer to Champions League places.

This is a match between two sides who like to attack and have a definite agenda. It makes for a fascinating and riveting spectacle.

Current Form: Juventus [W-L-W-W-W]; AS Roma [W-L-D-D-L]

Head to head

Sun 13/05/18 SEA AS Roma 0 – 0 Juventus

Sat 23/12/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AS Roma

Sun 30/07/17 ICC AS Roma 1 – 1 Juventus

Sun 14/05/17 SEA AS Roma 3 – 1 Juventus

Sat 17/12/16 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AS Roma

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 AS Roma