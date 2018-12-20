AFCON U-17: Golden Eaglets to face hosts, Tanzania

Related News

Nigeria’s U17 national team have been grouped against the hosts, Tanzania, Uganda and Angola in Group A of the 2019 U17 African Cup of Nations.

The draws, conducted at the Mlimani City Conference centre in Dar es Salam, Tanzania on Thursday have Morocco, Guinea, Cameroon and Senegal in Group B.

The 13th edition of U17 AFCON championship will be played from 14th to 28th April, 2019.

The 2017 edition was won by Mali who failed to qualify for next year’s tourney in Tanzania.

Group A

Tanzania

Uganda

Angola

Nigeria

Group B

Morroco

Guinea

Cameroon

Senegal