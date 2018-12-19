Manchester United pick Solskjaer as caretaker manager

Related News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been confirmed as Manchester United’s caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

After Tuesday’s sacking of Jose Mourinho for failing to get the desired results for Manchester United, the Red Devils have acted quickly to bring in their former striker and reserve team coach.

Solskjaer’s first game in charge will be against one of his former clubs, Cardiff City, on Saturday.

Solskjaer had 11 years at United as a player, memorably scoring in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich to seal the treble in 1999, and spent a period as their reserve coach, working with the likes of Paul Pogba.