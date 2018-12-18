Manchester United shares rise after Mourinho’s departure

Frankfurt-listed shares in Manchester United climbed in early deals after manager Jose Mourinho left the English Premier League football club on Tuesday.
It was an indication that investors welcomed the move after the club’s dismal start to the season.
The stock rose 1.4 per cent by 1030 GMT after extending gains following the news.
Manchester United’s primary listing in the U.S. had not yet started trading as at the time of this report.
Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United manager on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat by arch-rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.
It was a result which left the club in sixth place in the standings, 19 points off the top.
His departure marked the first time since his days as Uniao de Leiria coach in 2002 that Mourinho has left a club without winning a domestic league title.
He has spent two years at Old Trafford, which was perceived to be his dream job.
(Reuters/NAN)

