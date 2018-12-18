Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho

Related News

Jose Mourinho has been relieved of his position as coach of Premier League giants, Manchester United, following their unimpressive run this season.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing period in the Premier League, with the club currently sitting 11 points adrift of a top-four place on the table.

The performances and results under Mourinho had resulted in frequent speculation regarding the Portuguese’s future, while the 55-year-old’s working relationship with club-record signing Paul Pogba other top players have been a source of constant debates.

Mourinho’s sack on Tuesday is coming exactly three years and a day after being sacked as the manager of Chelsea.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back in Mourinho’s torrid at Manchester United was the defeat suffered against Liverpool on Sunday.

Mourinho was similarly sacked on December 17, 2015 and is experiencing it again on December 18, 2018.

He has been known to have a third season syndrome in virtually all teams he had handled.

Little wonder, another season syndrome has ended in catastrophe for him.

The sack, which has long been anticipated was thought would be delayed to the end of the season but the United top guns seems to have lost their patience with Mourinho

It is quite disheartening to note that Manchester United have won only once in six league matches, drawing during that sequence with struggling Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The club issued a statement on Tuesday morning which read: “Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect.

“The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.“

In two full seasons at Old Trafford, Mourinho won the Europa League and League Cup (2016-17) before finishing second in the Premier League last season and reaching the FA Cup final. In that period since replacing Louis van Gaal, United’s spending stands at £364.3m on eight buys.

Zinedine Zidane many feel is in pole position to replace Mourinho.