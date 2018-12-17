Champions League Draw: Liverpool to face Bayern, Man Utd get PSG

Related News

English teams left in the UEFA Champions League have been handed tricky duels in the knockout phase of the competition as draws were conducted on Monday.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City are the English teams still on course in the premium club competition, but they now know the hurdles ahead of them if they are to make it to the quarter finals.

Liverpool got a tough battle with former champions, Bayern Munich, while Manchester United will face French champion, Paris St Germain.

Tottenham Hotspur will be confronting Borussia Dortmund while Manchester City have a date against Schalke.

Meanwhile, Europa league champion, Atletico Madrid, will tackle Juventus in what looks like a return to the city of Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem, will be hoping his Portuguese club, FC Porto, overcome AS Roma

Check out the full draw:

Schalke v Manchester City

Atletico Mardid v Juventus

Manchester United v Paris St Germain

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund

Olympique Lyonnais v Barcelona

AS Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich