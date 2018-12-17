Senegal defeat Nigeria to win WAFU U-20 football tournament

Related News

The Flying Eagles on Sunday ended up as runners-up at the WAFU Under-20 Cup Tournament in Lome after a 0-2 loss to Senegal in the final match.

After a scoreless draw with Niger Republic, the Nigerian side beat Ghana 4-2 to reach the semi-finals from a depleted Group B after the withdrawal of Benin Republic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, in the semi-finals, they prevailed over Mali 5-4 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1.

On Sunday evening, Sagna Amadou got the Junior Lions of Teranga in front two minutes after the re-start, while Youssouph Badji made it two with 20 minutes remaining.

NAN reports that the competition was organised to prepare West African sides for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations billed for Niger Republic in February.

The Nigerian side have been paired with hosts Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in Group A of the African championship scheduled for February 2 to 17.

Senegal will face Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana in Group B.

NAN reports that the African championship will produce the continent’s four representatives at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland later in 2019.

