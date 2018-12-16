EPL: Liverpool defeat Manchester United to go top

Related News

Liverpool on Sunday defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s early goal by Sadio Mane was cancelled out by Jese Lingard for the visitors before half time.

Two goals in the second half by substitute Xerdan Shaqiri secured the three points for the hosts.

The victory sees Liverpool climb to top spot ahead of Manchester City on the EPL log.

Earlier in the day, Arsenal lost 2-3 away to Southampton while Chelsea won 2-1 away to Brighton.