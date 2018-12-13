UEFA Champions League: Juventus, Real Madrid suffer shock defeats

Related News

European giants, Real Madrid and Juventus, ended their campaign in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on a disappointing note on Wednesday as they were beaten by ‘lowly rated’ oppositions.

In the day’s earlier kickoff, CSKA Moscow floored reigning European kings, Real Madrid, 3-0 at the Bernabeu.

Real had already qualified for the last-16 as Pool G winners, but that is not an excuse for their awful performance in front of their fans.

But despite CSKA’s victory, they could not secure third place in the group and Europa League qualification after Viktoria Plzen took that spot by beating Roma 2-1.

Goals by Fedor Chalov, Georgi Schennikov and Arnor Sigurdsson secured an emphatic CSKA success.

It was Real’s heaviest European home defeat and their first home home loss to Russian opposition in the Champions League pool stage for nine years.

Elsewhere, two goals from striker Guillaume Hoarau led Young Boys to a shock 2-1 Champions League win over already-qualified Juventus on Wednesday.

It was a game in which Cristiano Ronaldo missed several chances for the Serie A side and Paulo Dybala had a stoppage-time goal disallowed.

Dybala, who had pulled Juventus back into the game with a goal in the 80th minute, thought he had equalised with a long-range shot, but it was chalked off for offside when Ronaldo leapt at the ball in front of goalkeeper Marco Woelfli but did not make contact.

Juventus finished top of Group H despite the defeat after Manchester United also lost to Valencia. The Swiss side finished bottom despite notching their first-ever win in the Champions League group stage.

It was also a sad night for Super Eagles striker, Olarenwaju Kayode, and his Shaktar Donetsk teammates as their 1-1 draw at home against Lyon meant the end of the road for their Champions League dreams.

Champions League Results

Group E

Ajax 3 – 3 FC Bayern München

Benfica 1 – 0 AEK Athens

Group F

Manchester City 2 – 1 Hoffenheim

Shakhtar Donetsk 1 – 1 Lyon

Group G

Real Madrid 0 – 3 CSKA Moscow

Viktoria Plzen 2 – 1 Roma

Group H

Valencia 2 – 1 Manchester United

Young Boys 2 – 1 Juventus