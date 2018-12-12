WAFU Cup: Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeat Ghana to secure semi-final ticket

Flying Eagles

The U20 National Team, Flying Eagles, on Wednesday reached the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU U20 Championship in Togo with a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Black Satellites of Ghana.

Following their 0-0 draw with Niger Republic on Sunday, the result took the seven-time African champions into the semi-finals as Group B winners on goals advantage.

Niger Republic’s Junior Mena qualified in second place, also with four points as Nigeria, following their earlier 1-0 victory over Ghana’s Black Satellites. The Ghanaians were eliminated without a point.

The semifinals come up on Friday, with the final on Sunday.

Emmanuel Toku opened the scoring for the Ghanaians on the half hour, before Effiom Maxwell drew Nigeria level with a minute left to the interval. Ibrahim Abubakar then converted a penalty kick in the 80th minute to make it two for Nigeria, before Wasiu Alalade made it three-two minutes later. Maxwell, selected as Man of the Match, scored Nigeria’s fourth in added time but there was still time for Toku to get his and Ghana’s second in same added time.

The ongoing WAFU U20 Championship is a preparatory tournament for next year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations that Niger Republic is hosting from February 2 to 17.

