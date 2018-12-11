Champions League: Liverpool, PSG qualify for Round of 16

Mohamed Salah in game with Napoli
The roster of teams that would be playing in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League is almost complete with more teams confirming their places on Tuesday night.

English teams, Liverpool and Tottenham, are among the teams that progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League after a dramatic night at Anfield and the Camp Nou.

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s only goal of the night in the first half; but the Reds were almost punished for missing a number of fine chances.

Arkadiusz Milik had a golden chance to equalise for Napoli in the dying stages but Alisson produced an extraordinary save to confirm Liverpool’s 1-0 win.

With Paris Saint-Germain’s win in Belgrade, it meant Liverpool finish as runners-up, while Napoli will drop into the Europa League.

On their part, Tottenham got a crucial draw against Barcelona who fielded a weakened side at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans took the lead after a stunning run and finish from Ousmane Dembele. Spurs missed a number of clear chances through Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen but substitute Lucas Moura was on hand to tap in Harry Kane’s cross.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men picked up just one point from their first three matches but progress to the last-16 as runners up to Barcelona.

The draw for the knockout stages takes place on Monday.

