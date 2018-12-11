Liverpool Vs Napoli (Live Updates): Reds Battle For Survival At Anfield

-
- Premier League table toppers, Liverpool, are at the risk of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.
To stand any chance of survival, the Reds need to get a win over Napoli at Anfield tonight and hope other results go their way.
Interestingly, the Reds could still finish in any position from first to the bottom of Group C.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s men know that only a win will do against Napoli if they are to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.
Group C was nicknamed the Group of death the moment Liverpool, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain were all drawn in the same group against each other, and so it has proved.
For tonight, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane all have to be at their very best to overpower Carlo Ancelotti’s men at Anfield.
Kickoff is 9 p.m.
Game underway at Anfield
Napoli win a throw in
Napoli’s Insigne ruled offside
Not surprising..Ball possession: Liverpool: 58%, SSC Napoli: 42%.
Liverpool attempt a counter attack…
Ospina with a save
Marek Hamsik of Napoli with an attempt , but the shot lacks precision and sails wide
Yellow card for Virgil van Dijk
Dries Mertens is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field
Chance! shot by Roberto Firmino is blocked
Salah wins a free kick for Liverpool.. the Reds must win to stand any chance of qualifying for next round
Fantastic.. Andrew Robertson stops Napoli counter attack
Still 0-0… Sadio Mane is penalised for pushing Nikola Maksimovic
Free kick for Liverpool as Rui is penalised for pushing Mohamed Salah
Mane gets the ball in the net.. but no goal for Liverpool as the Senegalese is ruled offside
In the other Group C game PSG are leading Red Star Belgrade 1-0
Mane is penalised for pushing David Ospina
Liverpool are still probing away but Napoli are doing an effective job in keeping their hosts away from the centre of the penalty area.
G O O O A A A L – Mohamed Salah gets the opening goal
Lifeline for Liverpool here as they take a 1-0 lead
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 European fixtures at Anfield
Yellow card for Kalidou Koulibaly
Three minutes added time
HALF TIME: Liverpool 1-0 Napoli
Napoli with the kick Off of the second half
Corner kick for Liverpool
Milner swings it in and Napoli defender heads out for another corner
Salah unable to get the pass
Napoli trying to get an equaliser
Firmino shoots straight into the hands of Ospina
Milner tries a shot but not on target
Ospina makes another save despite get deflection
Ospina does exceptionally well to deny Salah another goal
Ospina doing well to keep Napoli in this game
Klopp pulls out Firmino for Naby Keita
Salah gets a yellow card for obstructing Ospina
Big Miss.. sane miss a good chance from close range after getting a good pass from Salah
Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured and is replaced by Dejan Lovren
Liverpool keeper makes a crucial save
Four minute added time
Another big miss by Liverpool through Mane
It’s does not matter as referee blows the final whistle
Liverpool prevail 1-0 over Napoli
The Reds are through to the knock out phase