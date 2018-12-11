Liverpool Vs Napoli (Live Updates): Reds Battle For Survival At Anfield

Related News

Premier League table toppers, Liverpool, are at the risk of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

To stand any chance of survival, the Reds need to get a win over Napoli at Anfield tonight and hope other results go their way.

Interestingly, the Reds could still finish in any position from first to the bottom of Group C.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s men know that only a win will do against Napoli if they are to stand any chance of reaching the last 16.

Group C was nicknamed the Group of death the moment Liverpool, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain were all drawn in the same group against each other, and so it has proved.

For tonight, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Firmino and Sadio Mane all have to be at their very best to overpower Carlo Ancelotti’s men at Anfield.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates. Kickoff is 9 p.m.

Game underway at Anfield

Napoli win a throw in

Napoli’s Insigne ruled offside

Not surprising..Ball possession: Liverpool: 58%, SSC Napoli: 42%.

Liverpool attempt a counter attack…

Ospina with a save

Marek Hamsik of Napoli with an attempt , but the shot lacks precision and sails wide

Yellow card for Virgil van Dijk

Dries Mertens is down injured and receives medical treatment on the field

Chance! shot by Roberto Firmino is blocked

Salah wins a free kick for Liverpool.. the Reds must win to stand any chance of qualifying for next round

Fantastic.. Andrew Robertson stops Napoli counter attack

Still 0-0… Sadio Mane is penalised for pushing Nikola Maksimovic

Free kick for Liverpool as Rui is penalised for pushing Mohamed Salah

Mane gets the ball in the net.. but no goal for Liverpool as the Senegalese is ruled offside

In the other Group C game PSG are leading Red Star Belgrade 1-0

Mane is penalised for pushing David Ospina

Liverpool are still probing away but Napoli are doing an effective job in keeping their hosts away from the centre of the penalty area.

G O O O A A A L – Mohamed Salah gets the opening goal

Lifeline for Liverpool here as they take a 1-0 lead

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 European fixtures at Anfield

Yellow card for Kalidou Koulibaly

Three minutes added time

HALF TIME: Liverpool 1-0 Napoli

Napoli with the kick Off of the second half

Corner kick for Liverpool

Milner swings it in and Napoli defender heads out for another corner

Salah unable to get the pass

Napoli trying to get an equaliser

Firmino shoots straight into the hands of Ospina

Milner tries a shot but not on target

Ospina makes another save despite get deflection

Ospina does exceptionally well to deny Salah another goal

Ospina doing well to keep Napoli in this game

Klopp pulls out Firmino for Naby Keita

Salah gets a yellow card for obstructing Ospina

Big Miss.. sane miss a good chance from close range after getting a good pass from Salah

Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured and is replaced by Dejan Lovren

Liverpool keeper makes a crucial save

Four minute added time

Another big miss by Liverpool through Mane

It’s does not matter as referee blows the final whistle

Liverpool prevail 1-0 over Napoli

The Reds are through to the knock out phase

FULL TIME: Liverpool 1- 0 Napoli