Villarreal sack coach Calleja

Villarreal coach Javi Calleja. [PHOTO CREDIT: Marca]
Villarreal on Monday sacked coach Javi Calleja with the club three points above the relegation zone in La Liga, the club said.

A former Villarreal midfielder, Calleja took over as coach in September 2017, leading the Yellow Submarine to a fifth-place finish and Europa League football last season.

However, the club has struggled winning just once in La Liga since September and progress through to the knockout stages in Europe is still in the balance.

“Villarreal has decided to rescind Javi Calleja’s contract as first team coach.

“The club would like to thank the coach for his work, dedication and professionalism since taking over last season.
“His successor has not yet been named, however the club have suggested one will be appointed “in the coming hours,” said a club statement. (Reuters/NAN)

