Raheem Sterling accuses British media of ‘fuelling racism’

The England forward, Raheem Sterling, has accused the British press of encouraging racism in football with their portrayal of young black footballers.

The 24-year-old English winger stated this after he received alleged racist abuse from Chelsea fans during City’s 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Manchester City forward revealed this in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday stating he was not surprised when the supporters made the racist remarks.

“All I have to say is have a second thought about fair publicity and give all players an equal chance,” Sterling posted

“I just want to say, I am not normally the person to talk a lot but when I think I need my point heard I will speak up,”

“Regarding what was said at the Chelsea game, as you can see by my reaction I just had to laugh because I don’t expect no better.”

Reports also say the Metropolitan Police and Chelsea football club are investigating the allegation.

Chelsea promised to “take the strongest possible action where necessary.”

The England International also mentioned a similar story on DailyMail, in January, about his club-mate, Tosin Adarabioyo, under the headline: ‘Young Manchester City footballer, 20, on £25,000 a week splashes out on a mansion on market for £2.25m despite having never started a Premier League match’.

“You have two young players starting out their careers – both play for the same team, both have done the right thing, which is buying a new house for their mothers who have put in a lot of time and love into helping them get where they are,” Sterling said.

“But look at how the newspapers get their message across for the young black player and then for the young white player.

“I think this is unacceptable, both innocent, have not done a thing wrong but just by the way it has been worded, this young black kid is looked at in a bad light, which helps fuel racism and aggressive behaviour.”