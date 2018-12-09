I ditched jollof rice, other African food for my resurgence – Isaac Success

Related News

Isaac Success had always had it easy but a move to Watford proved a daunting task, especially under Marco Silva. In an interview with Daily Mail’s Matt Barlow, the 22-year-old explained how a change of diet, which included ditching Nigeria’s beloved “jollof rice,” has seen him starting to play a more prominent role this term.

Injuries have been the major bane of the FIFA U-17 World Cup winner; a feature he says was partly caused by not being on the right diet.

“I was eating a lot of African food [Jollof Rice] and it was a little bit heavy but I’ve cut that out and I’m on the team diet, eating with the team. Eating earlier at night, it’s really helped,” he revealed.

“I wasn’t fit and wasn’t working. I made mistakes because I wasn’t working hard and needed to concentrate more. I’ll always be the same person but I needed to reduce everything I was doing and I’ve reduced it.

“I stuck to my plan. When you’re fit it’s more difficult to get injured, and if you’re injured you recover on time. So, this season is going well because physically I’m fine. I lost a couple of kilos and that made me faster and stronger. I feel sharper.

“I have a coach who believes in me and he gives me confidence and freedom to do what I want on the pitch.”

Success has already played more minutes this season than he played in the two before – 633 to 504, and the EPL has just gone 15 weeks. He has also scored again in the EPL, something he last did in 2016, which means things are really looking up for the player, who has also added three Super Eagles caps to the solitary cap he had before October.

On Monday, his Watford will travel to Goodison Park to meet Everton, now managed by Marco Silva, who did not believe in him in his stint at Vicarage Road. Success may have a lot to prove to Silva in that game.