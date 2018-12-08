2019 Women’s World Cup Draw: Nigeria to face France, Norway

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup that would be taking place in France.

The Super Falcons who only recently emerged champions of Africa for an astonishing ninth time are drawn against hosts, France, Norway and Korea Republic.

The Super Falcons will have to be at their very best to make any form of impact as they have been lined against far highly rated teams.

The French Women team are ranked third in the world while the Korea Republic and Norway are ranked 13th and 14th respectively.

France and Korea will be playing the opening game of the tournament while the Super Falcons will begin their campaign against Norway.

South Africa who finished as runners-up behind Nigeria at AWCON 2018 are in tough Group B alongside superpowers the USA, China and Spain.

Cameroon, the third team representing Africa, are in Group E alongside Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Nigeria’s best appearance at the World Cup was a quarterfinal appearance in 1999 in the United States.

