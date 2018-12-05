EPL: Manchester United share spoils with Arsenal at Old Trafford

The points were shared between Manchester United and Arsenal as both sides played an entertaining 2-2 draw in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Arsenal twice led through goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexandre Lacazette, but Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard earned a share of the spoils for the home side.

Jose Mourinho’s side have now gone four games without a win and remain in eighth place in the standings, while Arsenal are down to fifth despite having extended their unbeaten run in the top flight to 13 matches.

In the other Wednesday games, Chelsea lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton while Liverpool did the job away from home; beating Burnley 1-3 and they have narrowed the gap between them and Man City to two points

Also, Tottenham recorded a 3-1 win at Wembley over Southampton with Harry Kane getting the opening goal.

However, the games between Everton and Newcastle, as well as the one involving Fulham and Leicester City, both ended in stalemates just like the Old Trafford tie.

Premier League Results

Burnley 1 – 3 Liverpool

Everton 1 – 1 Newcastle United

Fulham 1 – 1 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 – 1 Chelsea FC

Manchester United 2 – 2 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 3 – 1 Southampton

