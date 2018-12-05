EPL Round Up: Leon Balogun scores first Premier League goal

Leon Balogun celebrating as he scores for his team.
Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, is the latest Nigerian to score in the English Premier League and he did so in style on Tuesday; getting one of the goals in Brighton’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

With barely 25 seconds on the pitch, Balogun’s screamer is now rated as the second fastest goal scored by a substitute this season in the Premier League.

Daniel Sturridge’s goal against West Ham which came in 24 secs is the only one faster than Balogun’s this season.

The 30-year-old defender was not named in the starting lineup for Brighton in the home clash at Falmer Stadium the by manager Chris Hughton.

The Nigerian defender has however introduced into the game with the home side already ahead through a Glenn Murray penalty.

A red card to Shane Duffy in the 28th minute, however, forced Hughton to shuffle his defence and thus introduced Balogun for Pascal Gross.

That move turned to a be blessing in disguise as few seconds into his appearance, Balogun found the back of the net with his first involvement of the game.

The goal was the first for Balogun who moved to Brighton from Bundesliga outfit Mainz during the summer transfer window.

In other games on Tuesday, Manchester City continued their fine run with a 2-1 away win over Watford.

Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez had given Pep Guardiola’s men a two-goal lead before the Hornets reduced the deficit late in the second half.

Nigerian striker Isaac Success was on for 75 minutes but he could not save his team going down against the reigning champions.

Elsewhere, West Ham secured a 3-1 win over Cardiff City while AFC Bournemouth got all the three points after they pipped Huddersfield Town 2-1.

Other games will be played in the Premier League on Wednesday with the pick of the bunch obviously the Manchester United, Arsenal clash at Old Trafford.

