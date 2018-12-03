Modric wins 2018 Ballon d’Or

Luka Modric
Luka Modric

Luka Modric has been crowned the Ballon d’Or 2018 winner.

This development effectively ends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s 10-year domination of the coveted award for the game’s best player.

Monday’s feat caps off a memorable year for Modric, who won his third Champions League in a row at Real Madrid before inspiring Croatia to the World Cup final against all odds.

Last year’s winner Ronaldo finished in second place after claiming his fifth Champions League title, while Antoine Griezmann pipped compatriot Kylian Mbappe into third place following France’s World Cup victory.

Messi came in fifth, making it the first time since 2006 that the five-time winner was not in the top three. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the highest-placed Premier League player in sixth.

Before now, Modric had also won the FIFA Best Player Award.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.