AWCON 2018 Final: Super Falcons seek revenge against South Africa

Related News

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have already qualified for next year’s World Cup in France, but the ladies are hoping for an icing on their cake in the final match of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, AWCON.

The Nigerian ladies who were beaten 1-0 in their opening game at the AWCON 2018 are keen to avenge that defeat in Saturday’s final against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

Nigeria and South Africa have been in the final together once – in 2000 when the South Africans hosted but the Nigerians successfully retained the trophy after a 2-0 defeat of the hosts in Johannesburg.

Thirteen days ago at the Cape Coast Stadium, it was the South Africans that were celebrating a hard-earned victory over the Super Falcons

That lone goal victory in Group B set the tone for the impressive run of the South Africans who not only topped the group but secured historic qualification for the World Cup for the very first time with victory over Mali in the Semifinal.

The stage is now set for another epic match between Nigeria and South Africa, this time at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghanaian capital – to determine who gets the crown for female football in Africa for the next two years.

Indeed, South Africa will like to prove that the result of the Cape Coast clash was not a fluke as they would be more than happy to arrive in France for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup as African champions.

This is Banyana Banyana’s fourth time in the final of the competition but they are yet to win any title unlike their Nigerian counterparts with an astonishing eight titles to their name.

For the South Africans, they will be counting on Thembi Kgatlana, the revelation of the tournament, to again sting the Super Falcons.

The 22-year-old striker scored the only goal that gave South Africa victory over Nigeria penultimate weekend and is the leading scorer of the competition with five goals in the kitty.

The Super Falcons are aiming at a ninth title in Africa on Saturday and they have been promised a winning bonus of $10,000 by the NFF President who is also celebrating his birthday today.

Asisat Oshoala on three goals and Desire Oparanozie (two goals) will lead the charge for coach Thomas Dennerby’s charges even as

An excellent atmosphere is guaranteed, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo of Ghana to head a cast of dignitaries for the evening.

CAF President Ahmad, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Olufemi Abikoye, NFF President and CAF 1st Vice President Amaju Pinnick and SAFA President and CAF Executive Committee member, Danny Jordaan are also on the list.

AWCON FINAL MATCHES IN HISTORY

1998: Nigeria 2 Ghana 0 (Abeokuta)

2000: South Africa 0 Nigeria 2 (Johannesburg)

2002: Nigeria 2 Ghana 0 (Warri)

2004: Nigeria 5 Cameroon 0 (Johannesburg)

2006: Nigeria 1 Ghana 0 (Warri)

2008: Equatorial Guinea 2 South Africa 1 (Malabo)

2010: Nigeria 4 Equatorial Guinea 2 (Johannesburg)

2012: Equatorial Guinea 4 South Africa 0 (Malabo)

2014: Nigeria 2 Cameroon 0 (Windhoek)

2016: Cameroon 0 Nigeria 1 (Yaounde)

2018: Nigeria Vs South Africa (Accra)