CAF Awards: Rohr, Super Eagles stars get nominations

The Super Eagles trio of Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, and Odion Ighalo are among the names on the list of nominees for CAF Player of the year.

Also, reigning Women’s African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshola, has also been nominated alongside Super Falcons teammates Francisca Ordega, Onome Ebi and Desire Oparanozie, while the Falcons are in the running for the Women’s team of the year.

CAF has finalised the nominees for the various categories of the 2018 awards, the continent’s football governing body announced on Friday.

Thirty-four (34) players and 15 women players have been nominated for the flagship awards; Player of the Year and Women’s Player of the Year based on the performance of the players during the year.

Abdelmoumene Djabou (Algeria & ES Setif), Ahmed Gomaa (Egypt & El Masry), Ahmed Musa (Nigeria & Al Nassr), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal), Andre Onana (Cameroon & Ajax), Anis Badri (Tunisia & Esperance), Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco & Hebei China Fortune), Ben Malango (DR Congo & TP Mazembe), Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns), Fanev Andriatsima (Madagascar & Clermont Foot), Franck Kom (Cameroon & Esperance), Jacinto Muondo Dala ‘Gelson’ (Angola & Primeiro de Agosto), Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax), Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Everton), Ismail Haddad (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club), Jean Marc Makusu Mundele (DR Congo & AS Vita), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Mahmoud Benhalib (Morocco & Raja Club Athletic), Mehdi Benatia (Morocco & Juventus), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto) Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool), Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Changchun Yatai, Nigeria), Percy Tau (South Africa & Union Saint Gilloise), Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Taha Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance), Thomas Partey (Ghana & Atletico Madrid), Wahbi Khazri (Tunisia & Saint Étienne), Walid Soliman (Egypt & Ahly), Wilfried Zaha (Cote d’Ivoire & Crystal Palace), Yacine Brahimi (Algeria & Porto), Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Esperance).

Women’s African Player of the Year nominees:

Abdulai Mukarama (Ghana & Northern Ladies), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Dilian Quanjian), Bassira Toure (Mali & AS Mande), Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Houston Dash), Desire Oparanozie (Nigeria & Guingamp), Elizabeth Addo (Ghana & Seattle Reign) Francisca Ordega (Nigeria & Washington Spirit), Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moskow), Gaelle Enganamouit (Cameroon & Avaldenes), Janine Van Wyk (South Africa & Houston Dash), Marlyse Ngo Ndoumbouk (Cameroon & Nancy Lorraine), Onome Ebi (Nigeria & Hekan Huisanhang), Portia Boakye (Ghana & Djurgardens), Raissa Feudjio (Cameroon & Aland United), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning).

Men’s Coach of the Year nominees:

Corentin Martins (Mauritania), Florent Ibenge (AS Vita & DR Congo), Juan Carlos Garrido (Raja Club Athletic), Moine Chaabani (Esperance), Nicolas Dupuis (Madagascar), Patrice Carteron (Al Ahly), Rachid Taoussi (ES Sétif), Herve Renard (Morocco), Aliou Cisse (Senegal), Gernot Rohr (Nigeria)

Women’s Coach of the Year nominees:

Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon), Saloum Houssein (Mali), Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria).

Men’s National Team of the Year nominees:

Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Women’s National Team of the Year nominees:

Cameroon, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa.

The Awards Gala will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.