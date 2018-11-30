Four matches to watch this weekend | Falcons seek pound of flesh as London boils over

Related News

Nigeria vs South Africa @Accra Sports Stadium @5pm on December 1

So much will be at stake on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium when Nigeria’s Falcons confront South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

While the Falcons seek a ninth title, there is the small matter of their pound of flesh while the Banyana Banyana want to prove the first win was not a fluke.

After qualifying for a first ever World Cup, the Desiree Ellis-led side wants to win a first Africa Women’s Nations Cup title in their fourth attempt on.

The margin of victory or loss between these rivals has been one goal in their last four meetings and every index points to such a result on Saturday.

The first team to score will probably win the match.

South Africa’s Refiloe Jane will be the major absentee because of club commitment.

Current Form: Nigeria [W-W-W-L-W]; Valencia [W-D-W-W-L]

Head to head

18/11/18 AWC Nigeria 0 – 1 South Africa

29/11/16 AWC Nigeria 1 – 0 South Africa

22/10/14 AWC Nigeria 2 – 1 South Africa

07/11/12 AWC Nigeria 0 – 1 South Africa

23/06/12 FRW Nigeria 0 – 0 South Africa

Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 South Africa

Arsenal v Tottenham @Emirates Stadium @3:05pm on December 2

Tottenham have had two mountains to climb in the last week, which they successfully navigated. Wins over Chelsea and Inter Milan gives this Spurs team a fresh bounce but in Arsenal, they also meet a team high on confidence, having lost just once in their last 18 matches.

The Gunners were rampant in the Europa League last Thursday with largely an under-18 side, which means the first team players are well rested and rearing to go in this North London derby.

Current Form: Arsenal [W-W-D-D-D]; Tottenham [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

10/02/18 PRL Tottenham 1 – 0 Arsenal

18/11/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Tottenham

30/04/17 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal

06/11/16 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham

05/03/16 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Arsenal

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Roma v Inter Milan @Stadio Olimpico @8:30pm on December 2

Both teams need a pick-me-up. Inter have lost ground on Juventus – already 11 points off the top of the league while Roma are in their worst position in the league after 13 matches for the first time in seven years even though they are just four points off fourth-placed Lazio.

The question the Roma fans will be asking is ‘which Roma team will show up on Sunday?’

For Inter, they need to move on from the 1-0 defeat suffered in the Champions League to Tottenham and start raking in the points to ensure their league challenge is sustained beyond December.

Current Form: Roma [L-L-W-W-D]; Inter [L-W-L-D-W]

Head to head

21/01/18 SEA Inter 1 – 1 Roma

26/08/17 SEA Roma 1 – 3 Inter

26/02/17 SEA Inter 1 – 3 Roma

02/10/16 SEA Roma 2 – 1 Inter

19/03/16 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Inter

Prediction: Roma 1-2 Inter

Real Madrid v Valencia @Santiago Bernabeu @8:45pm on December 1

While Real have qualified for the second round in the UEFA Champions League, Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat in Turin means Valencia’s target will now shift to finishing in the top four places and that can start with a win over Real on Saturday.

Santiago Solari seems to have found his preferred 11 with Isco sent to the sidelines. Last season, it took a late goal to rescue a share of the points for Los Blancos, Solari will be hoping this does not go that way.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-L-W-W-W]; Valencia [L-W-W-W-L]

Head to head

27/01/18 LAL Valencia 1 – 4 Real Madrid

27/08/17 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 2 Valencia

29/04/17 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 1 Valencia

22/02/17 LAL Valencia 2 – 1 Real Madrid

08/05/16 LAL Real Madrid 3 – 2 Valencia

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Valencia