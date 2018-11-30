Four matches to watch this weekend | Falcons seek pound of flesh as London boils over

Nigeria vs South Africa @Accra Sports Stadium @5pm on December 1
So much will be at stake on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium when Nigeria’s Falcons confront South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.
While the Falcons seek a ninth title, there is the small matter of their pound of flesh while the Banyana Banyana want to prove the first win was not a fluke.
After qualifying for a first ever World Cup, the Desiree Ellis-led side wants to win a first Africa Women’s Nations Cup title in their fourth attempt on.
The margin of victory or loss between these rivals has been one goal in their last four meetings and every index points to such a result on Saturday.
The first team to score will probably win the match.
South Africa’s Refiloe Jane will be the major absentee because of club commitment.
Current Form: Nigeria [W-W-W-L-W]; Valencia [W-D-W-W-L]
Head to head
18/11/18 AWC Nigeria 0 – 1 South Africa
29/11/16 AWC Nigeria 1 – 0 South Africa
22/10/14 AWC Nigeria 2 – 1 South Africa
07/11/12 AWC Nigeria 0 – 1 South Africa
23/06/12 FRW Nigeria 0 – 0 South Africa
Prediction: Nigeria 2-1 South Africa
Arsenal v Tottenham @Emirates Stadium @3:05pm on December 2
Tottenham have had two mountains to climb in the last week, which they successfully navigated. Wins over Chelsea and Inter Milan gives this Spurs team a fresh bounce but in Arsenal, they also meet a team high on confidence, having lost just once in their last 18 matches.
The Gunners were rampant in the Europa League last Thursday with largely an under-18 side, which means the first team players are well rested and rearing to go in this North London derby.
Current Form: Arsenal [W-W-D-D-D]; Tottenham [W-W-W-W-W]
Head to head
10/02/18 PRL Tottenham 1 – 0 Arsenal
18/11/17 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Tottenham
30/04/17 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 Arsenal
06/11/16 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham
05/03/16 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Arsenal
Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
Roma v Inter Milan @Stadio Olimpico @8:30pm on December 2
Both teams need a pick-me-up. Inter have lost ground on Juventus – already 11 points off the top of the league while Roma are in their worst position in the league after 13 matches for the first time in seven years even though they are just four points off fourth-placed Lazio.
The question the Roma fans will be asking is ‘which Roma team will show up on Sunday?’
For Inter, they need to move on from the 1-0 defeat suffered in the Champions League to Tottenham and start raking in the points to ensure their league challenge is sustained beyond December.
Current Form: Roma [L-L-W-W-D]; Inter [L-W-L-D-W]
Head to head
21/01/18 SEA Inter 1 – 1 Roma
26/08/17 SEA Roma 1 – 3 Inter
26/02/17 SEA Inter 1 – 3 Roma
02/10/16 SEA Roma 2 – 1 Inter
19/03/16 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Inter
Prediction: Roma 1-2 Inter
Real Madrid v Valencia @Santiago Bernabeu @8:45pm on December 1
While Real have qualified for the second round in the UEFA Champions League, Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat in Turin means Valencia’s target will now shift to finishing in the top four places and that can start with a win over Real on Saturday.
Santiago Solari seems to have found his preferred 11 with Isco sent to the sidelines. Last season, it took a late goal to rescue a share of the points for Los Blancos, Solari will be hoping this does not go that way.
Current Form: Real Madrid [W-L-W-W-W]; Valencia [L-W-W-W-L]
Head to head
27/01/18 LAL Valencia 1 – 4 Real Madrid
27/08/17 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 2 Valencia
29/04/17 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 1 Valencia
22/02/17 LAL Valencia 2 – 1 Real Madrid
08/05/16 LAL Real Madrid 3 – 2 Valencia
Prediction: Real Madrid 3-1 Valencia