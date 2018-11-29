UEFA Champions League: Neymar Set New Record As Messi Seals Top Spot For Barcelona

Related News

Neymar, on Wednesday night, became the all-time leading Brazilian goalscorer in the history of the Champions League as he scored one of the goals that helped PSG to a crucial 2-1 win over Liverpool.

With his effort against Liverpool, Neymar has now scored 31 times in the Champions League in his 51 appearances for both the PSG and Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has now overtaken AC Milan great, Kaka, who was hitherto the leading scorer from Brazil in Europe’s elite club competition.

Elsewhere, Lionel Messi fired in a spectacular solo goal to help Barcelona cement their place in the knockout stages with a 2-1 win over PSV in Eindhoven.

With the win, Barcelona are guaranteed top spot with a game yet to be played.

Marek Hamsik’s early strike set Napoli on their way to a victory over Red Star Belgrade that kept the Italians top of Group C.

Dries Mertens added a goal either side of half-time in a 3-1 win, Mohamed Ben Nabouhane scoring for the visitors.

Also, Atlético Madrid qualified for the knockout phase by defeating Thierry Henry’s Monaco 2-0. Koke opened the scoring in the third minute before Antoine Griezmann added to the lead.

Borussia Dortmund secured their progress from Group A later on with a goalless draw against Club Brugge.

Unfortunately, Champions League football this season is over for Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru and his Galatasaray teammates.

A goal in each half was enough for Lokomotiv Moscow to earn a 2-0 win over Galatasaray in Champions’ League Group D on Wednesday.

That result effectively ended Galatasaray’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages and sending both Porto and Schalke through.

The Turkish side needed a victory to put pressure on the group’s top two but fell behind just before the interval to a goal from Paris Saint-Germain loanee, Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Onyekuru was in action from start to finish but there was nothing he could to change the complexion of the night’s result.

On the other hand, Super Eagles defender, Brian Idowu, was not listed for action for Lokomotiv Moscow at all.

Galatasaray still sits third, currently, ahead of a final clash with Porto.

Lokomotiv’s win, however, means both Porto and Schalke are safely through to the round of 16, with the top spot to be decided.