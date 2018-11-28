$9.5m FIFA grant: Court fixes trial of three NFF officials March 5

Related News

Judge Peter Affen of an FCT High Court at Maitama on Wednesday fixed March 5 for the trial of three officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) charged with misappropriation of $9. 5 million FIFA grant.

Those standing trial are Christopher Andekin, NFF Director of Administration and Finance; Reagan Zaka, Cashier; and Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department.

They were dragged to the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on five counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and misappropriation.

The trial slated for Wednesday could not hold although all the parties were present and also the defendants.

Mr Affen fixed the date after he met with all the counsels in the matter in his chamber.

The EFCC, through its counsel, Steve Odiase told the court that the three defendants conspired between January 8 and 26, 2015, to commit the offences, contrary to Section 97 of Penal Code.

Mr Odiase alleged that Mr Andekin was entrusted with money meant for the development of football in Nigeria, a grant from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

He said that Mr Andekin, however, fraudulently diverted $1.3 million from the NFF domiciliary account with Zenith Bank, an act that is contrary to section 311 of the Penal Code.

He further alleged that Mr Zaka on his part, fraudulently diverted $7. 2 million grant from FIFA for development of football in Nigeria while Mr Mamza diverted $2. 3 million.

The defendants all pleaded not guilty to the charges. (NAN)