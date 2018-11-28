Champions League: Real Madrid, Manchester United Progress

Related News

Despite their poor form in their respective domestic leagues, Real Madrid and Manchester United were among the teams that cemented their place in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

While Real Madrid secured first place in Group G as they ended AS Roma’s eight-match unbeaten home run in Europe with a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, United were far from convincing in their lone goal win over Young Boys.

The champions benefitted off second-half goals from Gareth Bale and Lucas Vázquez, to secure top spot in the pool.

Viktoria Plzen’s earlier 2-1 win at CSKA Moscow meant both sides were through before kick-off, with the top spot in Group G and a favourable last-16 seeding becoming the target.

On their own part, Manchester United’s Marouane Fellaini struck a controversial stoppage-time winner as the Red Devils laboured to a 1-0 win over Young Boys.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich produced the biggest win of the evening as they beat Benfica 5-1 in Group E, with Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben both scoring twice in Germany.

Juventus beat Valencia 1-0 in Group H, thanks to a Mario Mandzukic goal just before the hour mark.

While Manchester City were drawing in Lyon, Group F rivals, Hoffenheim, came from behind against Shakhtar Donetsk. But after Ádám Szalai was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 59th minute, the German side succumbed to an injury-time effort from Shakhtar’s Brazilian midfielder Taison, who scored his second of the night, attaining a 3-2 away victory.

Champions League Results

Group E

AEK Athens 0 – 2 Ajax

FC Bayern München 5 – 1 Benfica

Group F

Hoffenheim 2 – 3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Lyon 2 – 2 Manchester City

Group G

CSKA Moscow 1 – 2 Viktoria Plzen

Roma 0 – 2 Real Madrid

Group H

Juventus 1 – 0 Valencia

Manchester United 1 – 0 Young Boys